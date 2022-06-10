LongBow Ladies Golf League played June 8 on a sunny, breezy day.  Twenty-two women played a team game called 6-6-6.

Three best net scores were recorded on holes 1-6, two best nets on holes 7-12 and one best net on holes 13-18.

First place went to the foursome of Suzie Mandsager, Ginny Muller, Kathy Newton and Laura Varner with 140 points.

The team of Chris Barnes, Dianne Larson, Mary Jo Schleif and Kathy Severson scored 141 points for second place.

Low gross was posted by Pat Roush with an 89, and Varner netted a 72.

Cindy Gross chipped in on 4 for a par.  Varner chipped in on 16. Peg Cashman and Gross playing together both birdied 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments