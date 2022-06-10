LongBow Ladies Golf League for June 8 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Jun 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LongBow Ladies Golf League played June 8 on a sunny, breezy day. Twenty-two women played a team game called 6-6-6.Three best net scores were recorded on holes 1-6, two best nets on holes 7-12 and one best net on holes 13-18.First place went to the foursome of Suzie Mandsager, Ginny Muller, Kathy Newton and Laura Varner with 140 points.The team of Chris Barnes, Dianne Larson, Mary Jo Schleif and Kathy Severson scored 141 points for second place.Low gross was posted by Pat Roush with an 89, and Varner netted a 72.Cindy Gross chipped in on 4 for a par. Varner chipped in on 16. Peg Cashman and Gross playing together both birdied 15. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Laura Varner Cindy Gross Game Sport Team Pat Roush Peg Cashman Chip In Point Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hasse, Topper top field of Leech Lake Walleye Tournament Kay Johnson Leech Lake Fishing Report Roger Fagerman Kacey Howg Latest e-Edition June 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
