There were 21 members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League who teed off Aug. 11 at 9:30.
Game of the day was called Cha Cha Cha. The game uses one best net for the first hole, two net for second hole and three net for the third hole. One, two and three best nets are repeated for each consecutive three holes.
The team of Laura Mayer, Patty Nypower, Hope Olson and Dora Driver placed first with a total net of 117.
Second place went to the team of Louise Hay, Kathy Newton, Diane Peukert and Patty Putter with 125 net strokes.
Third place with 127 strokes was team of Karen Cochran, Jeanne Major, Harriet Mouw and Laura Varner.
Pat Roush had low gross with an 87 and Peukert had low net with a 67.
Nypower and Roush both chipped in on Hole 3 for birdies. Roush also birdied Hole 2.
