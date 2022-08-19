LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for Aug. 17 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 19, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Solheim format was game of the day for the 20 members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League Aug. 17.Each format was six holes rather than the three days played by the LPGA.The first six holes were a best ball scramble; the second was alternate shot; the third six holes were best net with each golfer playing from tee through the green.The winning team with 165 points included Chris Barnes, Louise Hay, Ginny Muller and Cindy Gross.Second place was won by the team of Mary Jane Black, Jeanne Major, Hope Olson and Laura Varner.Chip-ins were made by Harriet Mouw on 5 and Kathy Severson on 10.Birdies were scored by Mary Hagelie on 17, Ginny Muller on 13 and Kathy Newton on 5. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Ginny Muller Team Sport Golf Birdie Golfer Mary Hagelie Format Mary Jane Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alex Nelson Adela 'Del' Roberts Walker man dies Saturday in crash near Nisswa Lauren Kahl Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Aug. 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
