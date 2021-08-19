The LongBow Ladies Golf League played Aug. 18 in the third qualifier for the league championship which will be announced at the year-end luncheon in September. There were 22 members who teed off at 9:30 in a shotgun start.
Team game of the day was Stableford, a popular golf game where points are scored based on the number of strokes taken at each hole rather than the total number of strokes.
The team with Chris Barnes, Mary Hagelie and Dianne Larson scored 52.33 points for first place. The team of Karen Cochran, Laura Mayer, Kathy Newton and Kathy Severson scored one point more on the first handicap hole, No. 13, giving them second place with 51.25 points. The third-place team was comprised of Kathy Green, Cindy Gross, Suzie Mandsager and Laura Varner also with 51.25 points.
Perhaps it was the fact that this was a qualifier, but there were 10 members who scored below 100 strokes, and there were five birdies. Barnes had low gross with an 87 and Mayer had a 67 for low net.
Barnes birdied hole 8; Connie Halley birdied 2; Green, 6; Larson, 5; and Mandsager, 2.
