Nineteen members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League played Aug. 25.
Five groups teed off at 9:30 a.m. in a reverse shotgun start. Low gross and low net results in Four Flights are:
Flight 1 had course handicaps ranging from 16-22. Pat Roush took low gross and low net with an 84 and 71, respectively.
In Flight 2 with handicaps of 23-25, Lisa Tuller scored low gross with a 92. Mary Hagelie had low net in her flight and low net of the day with a 68.
Handicaps between 26-29 made up Flight 3 where Denise Plachecki had 98 for low gross. She and Mary Kay Googins scored identical 72s for low net in their flight.
Louise Hay won both low gross, 108, and low net, 75, in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 30-35.
Chip-ins were made by Connie Halley on No. 13 for a birdie, Cherrie Madsen on 7, and Laura Varner on 15 for a par.
Mary Hagelie birdied Hole 12 as did Pat Roush on Hole 17.
