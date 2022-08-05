LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for Aug. 3 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On a brisk, cloudy Aug. 3, 22 members and one guest of the LongBow Ladies Golf League teed off at 9:30 in a reverse shotgun. After their rounds, they were grouped into three flights.Winners of both gross and net scores in each flight were:Flight 1 (handicaps 15-25) Pat Roush shot a 90 gross and Mary Hagelie netted a 70.Flight 2 (handicaps 26-28) Carol Doschadis gross 95 and 69 net.Flight 3 (handicaps 30-50) Harriet Mouw gross 99 and low net overall for the day of a 68.The ladies were hot around the greens with four chip-ins and five birdies.Chip-ins were made by Suzie Mandsager on 12 for birdie, Harriet Mouw 9, Hope Olson 3 for birdie, and Mary Jo Schleif on 18Mary Hagelie had two birdies — holes 2 and 15, Hope Olson birdied 3, Ginny Muller 2 and Suzie Mandsager drained a 50-yard chip for a birdie on 12. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Hope Olson Birdie Mary Hagelie Golf Sport Suzie Mandsager Gross Harriet Mouw Pat Roush Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Marissa Springs The old and the new Scott Damm COVID-19 surge in Hubbard County Richard 'Dick' Kolp Latest e-Edition Aug. 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
