Eighteen LongBow Ladies Golf League members and one guest played golf Aug. 4.

Five groups teed off at 9:30 in a reverse shotgun start. Low gross and low net results in four flights are:

Flight 1 had course handicaps ranging from 16-24. Chris Barnes took low gross with an 87 and Jeanne Major had low net with a 69.

In Flight 2 with handicaps of 25-27, Mary Hagelie carded low gross with a 101 and Mary Jane Black had low net of 75.

Handicaps between 28-33 made up Flight 3 where Kathy Severson had 101 for low gross and Dianne Larson took low net with a 70.

Louise Hay won both low gross, 108, and low net, 74, in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 35-46.

Severson chipped in on 4 for a par.

Following the round, the members were treated to specially decorated cupcakes and lemonade for their monthly social.

