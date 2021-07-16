Twenty LongBow Ladies League members played golf July 14, teeing off in a reverse shotgun start.

Low gross and low net results in the four flights are:

In Flight 1 with course handicaps between 22-24, Connie Halley scored a 90 for low gross, netting a 66.

In Flight 2 with course handicaps between 25-27, Jeanne Major had both low gross and net with 97 and 72, respectively.

Peg Cashman won low gross and net with 102 and 74 in Flight 3, with course handicaps between 28-34.

The winner of both low gross and low net in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 35-41 was Laura Varner, with 107 and 72, respectively.

Halley made a birdie on hole 5 and Ginny Muller birdied 15.

