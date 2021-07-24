Twenty-four LongBow Ladies League members teed off on a smoky July 21 to play the second league championship qualifier.
A fun game eased the usual tournament jitters. The instructions for the game, called Loons, were as follows.
The first player to have the low net score on a hole received an imaginary Loon (no ties). If on the next hole, someone other than the holder of the Loon was the low scorer, the Loon was set free. Then the Loon could be won by the next player to earn the lowest score (again, no ties) on the next hole.
Before another player could be “holder of the Loon,” it must first be set free. Continue through 18 holes.
Eight golfers held the Loon on the team’s ninth and 18th holes. The three who won the drawing were Kathy Green, Connie Halley and Laura Mayer.
The results of the tournament qualifier will be announced at the league’s season end Sept. 8.
Connie Halley recorded both the low gross and low net at 86 and 64, respectively.
The shot of the day was made by JoAnn Kampa who scored a birdie on the par 5 10th from 125 yards.
Another birdie was made on a chip-in on hole 5 by Halley.
Carol Doschadis on hole 13 and Harriet Mouw on 10 also scored chip-ins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.