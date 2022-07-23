LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for July 20 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LongBow Ladies Golf League played July 20. The 19 members teed off at 9:30 a.m. in a reverse shotgun, competing in the second of three qualifiers for the league championship.The gross and net results of the one day play by flights were:Flight 1 (handicaps 15-24): Pat Roush had a gross 85 and Karen Cochran a low net of 69.Flight 2 (handicaps 25-28): Jeanne Major low gross with 99 and a 72 netFlight 3 (handicaps 30-41): Harriet Mouw shot a 101 and 70 for low gross and net respectively.Chip ins were made by Mary Kay Googins on 16 for a par and Roush parred 1 with a chip-in.Karen Cochran birdied 2 and Roush birdied 17. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladkes Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Pat Roush Karen Cochran Sport Golf Hunting Harriet Mouw Mary Kay Googins Qualifier Championship Tee Off Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dale and Harriet Jones donate $1 million to Walker Library Richard 'Dick' Kolp Wade Slagle Hubbard County sheriff's report WHA softball players receive conference trophy, all-conference awards Latest e-Edition July 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
