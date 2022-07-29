LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for July 27 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eighteen members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League played in their 11th round of the season July 27.The team game of the day was Best Net Mix. The game uses one best net on nine holes and two best nets on the second nine holes.First place went to the team of Mary Hagelie, Dianne Larson, Ginny Muller and Dora Driver scoring 87 points.The second place team with 89 points was comprised of Mary Kay Googins, Jeanne Major, Kathy Newton and Patty Putter, winning on the fifth handicap hole.Pat Roush recorded an 82 for low gross and also had low net of 67.Four members chipped in: Suzie Mandsager on 5 for par, Newton 15 for birdie, Hope Olson 11 for par and Kathy Severson on 14.Two birdies were by Peg Cashman on 6 and Newton on 15. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Kathy Newton Team Sport Golf Game Par Pat Roush Dora Driver Patty Putter Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pine River investigation leads to arrests, drugs seized Richard 'Dick' Kolp Cyclist, Cass County squad car, collide at Heartland Bike Trail intersection Resorts of Leech Lake book available at Cass County Museum Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition July 27, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
