Nineteen women played in the LongBow Ladies Golf League July 28, dodging rain for a few holes.  

Game of the day was called Best Net Mix.  The game uses one best net for the first eight holes and hole 13. Teams took two best nets for the balance of the round.

The team of Peg Cashman, Connie Halley, Harriet Mouw and Laura Varner placed first with a total net of 91.

Second place went to the team of Dianne Larson, Diane Peukert and Kathy Severson with 95 net strokes. Third place with 98 strokes was the team of Louise Hay, Mary Hagelie and Laura Mayer.

Cashman had low gross with a 98 and Larson had low net with a 69.

Larson chipped in on hole 2 for a birdie.  Peukert chipped in on hole 11.

