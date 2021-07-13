The LongBow Ladies League played golf July 7 with 25 members teeing off at 9:30.
Low gross and low net results in the four flights are:
Flight 1 with course handicaps between 12 and 24 saw Pat Roush scoring 87 and Connie Halley netted 72.
In Flight 2 with course handicaps between 25 and 27, Jeanne Major had both low gross and net with 97 and 71, respectively.
Cindy Gross won low gross and net with 100 and 71 in Flight 3 with course handicaps between 28 and 33.
The winners in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 34 and 47 were Hope Olson with a gross 108 and Kim McDonald netting 72.
Halley chipped in on 11 for a birdie, Dianne Larson chipped in on 9 and Roush also chipped in for a birdie on 8.
Two other birdies were made by Major on 15 and Tuller on 12.
