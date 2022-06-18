LongBow Ladies Golf League played golf June 15 with 22 members teeing off at 9:30 a.m. They were randomly paired and for results were grouped into three flights based on handicaps.

Winners of both gross and net scores were:

Flight 1 (handicaps 16-24) Pat Roush gross 85 and 69 net

Flight 2 (handicaps 25-27) A three way-tie for first with 99 gross and 74 net:  Mary Hagelie, Jeanne Major and Ginny Muller

Flight 3 (handicaps 28-37) Suzie Mandsager gross 100 and 72 net

The chippers were hot with four for par: Karen Cochran on 1, Carol Doschadis 8, Mary Hagelie 4 and Mary Jo Schleif 4.  Kathy Severson also chipped in on 7.

There was also plenty of chirping — five birdies. Cindy Gross on 15, Jeanne Major 12, Suzie Mandsager 12, Pat Roush 2 and Mary Jo Schleif on 12.

