Twenty-two LongBow Ladies League members played golf on a sunny, pleasantly warm June 16.
Low gross and low net results in the four flights are:
Flight 1 with course handicaps between 12 and 24 saw Chris Barnes and Patty Nypower each scoring 89. Nypower had a net 65.
In Flight 2 with course handicaps between 25-26, Connie Halley had both low gross and net with 94 and 69, respectively.
Harriet Mouw won low gross and net with 100 and 69 in Flight 3 with course handicaps between 27 and 31.
The winner in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 32 and 35 was Cindy Gross with a gross 98 and net 66.
Gross chipped in on hole 4 for a par. Kathy Newton chipped in on 3 for a birdie. Jeanne Major also holed a birdie on No. 6.
