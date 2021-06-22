Twenty-two LongBow Ladies League members played golf on a sunny, pleasantly warm June 16.

Low gross and low net results in the four flights are:

Flight 1 with course handicaps between 12 and 24 saw Chris Barnes and Patty Nypower each scoring 89. Nypower had a net 65.

In Flight 2 with course handicaps between 25-26, Connie Halley had both low gross and net with 94 and 69, respectively.

Harriet Mouw won low gross and net with 100 and 69 in Flight 3 with course handicaps between 27 and 31.

The winner in Flight 4 with course handicaps between 32 and 35 was Cindy Gross with a gross 98 and net 66.

Gross chipped in on hole 4 for a par.  Kathy Newton chipped in on 3 for a birdie.  Jeanne Major also holed a birdie on No. 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments