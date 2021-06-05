Twenty-five women played golf June 2 in the LongBow Ladies League.
Following play, they were grouped in even numbered flights. The low gross and low net golfers in each flight were:
Flight 1: Pat Roush low gross 88; Kathy Green low net 72.
Flight 2: Suzie Mandsager and Ginny Muller low gross with a 99; Mary Hagelie low net with a 72.
Flight 3: Mary Kay Googins both low gross and low net with a 99 and 70.
Flight 4: Louise Hay and Cindy Gross low gross with 102. Louise scored low net in her flight and overall.
Cindy Gross birdied No. 15 and Connie Halley No. 2.
