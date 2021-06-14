Here’s our report for the June 9 LongBow Ladies Golf League.
The team game was LongBow Waltz — best net 1 on par 5s, 2 on par 4s, 3 on par 3s.
First: Peg Cashman, Karen Cochran, Cindy Gross and Louise Hay, 120
Second: Chris Barnes, Cherrie Madsen, Kathy Newton and Dora Driver, 124*
Third: Kathy Green, Mary Hagelie, Kathy Severson and Mary Mulligan, 124*
* Tie breaker on first handicap hole (No. 13).
Pat Roush carded low gross (85) and low net (71).
There were no chip-ins or birdies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.