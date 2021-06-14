Here’s our report for the June 9 LongBow Ladies Golf League.

 The team game was LongBow Waltz — best net 1 on par 5s, 2 on par 4s, 3 on par 3s.

First: Peg Cashman, Karen Cochran, Cindy Gross and Louise Hay, 120

Second: Chris Barnes, Cherrie Madsen, Kathy Newton and Dora Driver, 124*

Third: Kathy Green, Mary Hagelie, Kathy Severson and Mary Mulligan, 124*

* Tie breaker on first handicap hole (No. 13).

Pat Roush carded low gross (85) and low net (71).

There were no chip-ins or birdies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments