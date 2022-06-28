The LongBow Ladies Golf League played June 22 on a perfect weather summer day.

Twenty-two women played a team game called Mutt and Jeff.  Four nets were used on all par three and five holes to determine the winners.

First place went to the threesome of Kathy Green, Kathy Newton, Hope Olson, accompanied by Patty Putter scoring 147 points.

The team of Jeanne Major, Harriet Mouw, Diane Peukert and Laura Varner scored 157 points for second place.

Chris Barnes birdied two holes — 4 and 15 on her way to recording low gross for the day with an 88. Olson recorded a personal best score of 92 and netted 60.

Louise Hay chipped in on 11 and Olson chipped in on 10 for a par.

