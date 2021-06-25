The first of three tournament qualifiers was played June 23 at LongBow Golf Club by the ladies golf league.
Twenty-eight women were paired in flights starting with the lowest handicap index. The results of the league championship will be announced at the year-end meeting in September.
A best net game called In The Square was played simultaneously. Each team member has several holes throughout the round when her net score is combined with the lowest net of the other three teammates for a team score. The lowest three team scores at the end of the round win.
The winners were:
First place team was Pat Roush, Chris Barnes, Karen Cochran and Patty Nypower with 137 points.
The second place team scored a lower net on the first handicap hole, breaking a three-way tie at 139 points. They included Ginny Muller, Mary Hagelie, Denise Plachecki and Jeanne Major.
Also breaking the 139-point tie but on the third handicap hole was Diane Peukert, Kathy Newton, Suzie Mandsager and Connie Halley.
The members’ clubs were hot this Wednesday with five birdies and four chip-ins. Mona Emerson chipped in for a birdie on hole 15. Other birdies were made by Chris Barnes on 12 and 17; and Pat Roush on 2 and 15. Dianne Larson on hole 17 and Laura Varner on 3 made chip ins.
