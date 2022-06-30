Twenty members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League teed off June 29.

After their rounds, the ladies were grouped into three flights.  Winners of both gross and net scores in each flight were:

Flight 1: (handicaps 14-24) Pat Roush gross 86 and 72 net

Flight 2: (handicaps 25-28) Kathy Severson gross 100 and 72 net

Flight 3: (handicaps 30-41) Dianne Larson gross 106 and 72 net

Chip-ins were made by Carol Doschadis on 3, Cindy Gross on 6 for par and Mary Jo Schleif for par on 2.

Kathy Newton and Hope Olson both made birdies on 2.

