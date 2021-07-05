The LongBow Ladies Golf League had 24 players June 30 playing a best net game called Cha Cha Cha.
The game uses one best net for the first hole, two best net for the second and three best net for the third hole then repeats that scoring for the rest of the round.
Two teams scored identical 118 points but the team of Mary Kay Googins, Diane Peukert, Denise Plachecki and Laura Varner placed first in a tie breaker to the third handicap hole.
Second place went to the team of Connie Halley, Jeanne Major, Laura Mayer and Pat Roush.
The third place team with 122 points was Carol Doschadis, Kathy Green, Hope Olson and Kathy Severson.
Roush had low gross with an 87 and Ginny Muller had low net with a 67.
Birdies were made by Peg Cashman on No. 2 and Jeanne Major on 4.
