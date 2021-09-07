The LongBow Ladies Golf League played its final regular round of the season Sept. 1.
There were 28 members who teed off at 9:30 to play a Solheim event.
Solheim is a popular golf game patterned after the professional women’s biennial tournament pitting the United States against European golfers. In league play, the three formats are reduced to six holes each. The formats include a two-person scramble, alternate shot, and the best net ball of each group’s pairs.
The winning team scoring a 165 were Mary Jane Black, Cherrie Madsen, Patty Nypower and Diane Peukert.
The second-place team of Chris Barnes, Mary Kay Googins, Laura Mayer and Lisa Tuller had 167.
The third-place team comprised of Peg Cashman, Mary Hagelie, Connie Halley and Dianne Larson won the tie breaker on the first handicap hole, No. 13 with 170 strokes.
Peukert chipped in on No. 16 for par and Madsen birdied 15.
