LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for Sept. 14 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LongBow Ladies Golf League played a nine-hole event to complete its 18-week season Sept. 14.Six groups teed off at 9:30 a.m. to play a crazy hole-by-hole event. Each hole featured a different off-beat instruction, e.g., choose one club to play an entire hole, or tee off while blindfolded.Winners of the more traditional golf games were Louise Hay closest to the pin on 2, Mary Hagelie longest putt on 5 and Ginny Muller closest to the centerline on 9.Year-end meeting and awardsFollowing a delicious catered lunch at the LongBow clubhouse, 21 members met to elect officers for the 2023 season. Mona Emerson was elected president and Pat Roush vice president.The 2022 league champions were named. Members may play in three qualifying rounds during the season.The best two of three are used to name the winners. They are Pat Roush, low gross, league champion with a two-round total of 174. Hope Olson won low net league champion with two-round net of 130. Flight winners: Members could win in only one category.Flight 1 (14-24 course handicap)Low gross: Chris Barnes, 179 Low net: Karen Cochran, 143Flight 2 (25-26 course handicap)Low gross: Jeanne Major, 189Low net: Mary Hagelie, 147Flight 3 (28-29 course handicap)Low gross: Suzie Mandsager, 190Low net: Kathy Severson, 151 Flight 4 (30+ course handicap)Low gross: Harriet Mouw, 211Low net: Laura Varner, 150Other awardsMembers who had made birdies during the season (of which there were 35 made by 16 golfers) received a ball marker. There were 35 chip-ins by 16 golfers, each receiving $2 per chip-in.Hope Olson was named most improved player for the season.The lowest gross during the season was an 82 by Pat Roush, and lowest net was a 59 by Laura Varner. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ten Mile Lake boat crash results in fatality Jerecho Worth running for Walker mayor seat Donald Carlson Walker welcomes Ethnic Fest 30 Sept. 10 Donald Carlson Latest e-Edition Sept. 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.