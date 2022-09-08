LongBow Ladies Golf League Report for Sept. 7 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LongBow Ladies Golf League teed off Sept. 7 in a reverse shotgun for its final regular league play.Twenty members played in near identical conditions as last week — almost cloudless skies with no wind.Game of the day was called Wheel, which paired each combination in the foursome. Each pair combination used one best net in three-hole sets.The winning team with 62 points was comprised of Karen Cochran, Mona Emerson, Suzie Mandsager and Hope Olson.The team of Cindy Gross, Louise Hay, Jeanne Major and Kathy Severson tooksecond place with 65 points.Suzie Mandsager birdied hole 2 and Kathy Newton birdied 15.This week the league will play a nine-hole scramble, followed by a catered lunch and member meeting at the LongBow clubhouse. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent League Suzie Mandsager Scramble Team Sport Golf Kathy Newton Longbow Ladies Golf League Birdie Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ten Mile Lake boat crash results in fatality David Young This Week in History Letter to the editor: Real Republicans ... Leech Lake Culture Alliance fosters friendship, builds bridges Latest e-Edition Sept. 7, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
