LongBow Ladies Golf League played a nine-hole event to complete its 18-week season.
Eight groups teed off at 9:30 a.m. to play a crazy hole-by-hole event. Each hole featured a different off-beat instruction, e.g., choose three clubs to play an entire hole or drive off the tee blindfolded.
Winners of the more traditional golf games were Diane Peukert closest to the pin on No. 2; Mary Hagelie longest putt on 5; Harriet Mouw closest to the center line on 9; and Kathy Severson fewest putts with 12.
Following lunch at Jimmy’s in Walker, 29 members met to elect officers for the 2022 season. Diane Peukert was elected president, Mona Emerson vice president and Hope Olson secretary.
The 2021 League Champions were named. Members may play in three qualifying rounds during the season. The best two of three are used to name the winners. They are Chris Barnes, low gross, league champion with a two-round total of 172. Connie Halley and Laura Mayer tied for low net league champion with a two-round total of 136.
Flight winners:
Flight 1 (12-23 course handicap)
Low gross: Pat Roush, 177
Low net: Kathy Green, 142
Flight 2 (24-26 course handicap)
Low gross: Suzie Mandsager, 190
Low net: Mary Hagelie, 146
Flight 3 (27-30 course handicap)
Low gross: Mary Kay Googins, 201
Low net: Peg Cashman, 151
Flight 4 (31-46 course handicap)
Low gross: Louise Hay, 212
Low net tie: Dianne Larson and Hope Olson, 147
Cindy Gross was named most improved player for the season.
The lowest gross during the season was an 83 by Pat Roush, and lowest net was a 64 by Connie Halley.
Other awards include members who had made birdies during the season (of which there were 36) received a ball marker. There were 25 chip-ins by 20 golfers, each receiving $2 per chip in.
