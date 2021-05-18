LongBow Ladies Golf league opened its 2021 18-week season May 12. A brunch and member meeting for 25 women were held at the Birchwood Char House in Hackensack.
Announcements were made bringing back pre-Covid practices, including shotgun starts, rakes are back in sand hazards, and the league will resume a monthly social time at the end of the day’s round.
Revised rules and regulations were adopted that updated league activities and terms of office.
A 9-hole scramble with 23 golfers was held at LongBow beginning at noon. The team of Mona Emerson, Barb Fisher, Suzie Mandsager and Patty Nypower took first place with a score of 40 in a tie-breaker on hole 1.
Regular league play resumes next May 19 at 10 a.m.
The 18-hole league welcomes women who would like to join. Contact Kathy Newton at kwomanlake@icloud for more information.
