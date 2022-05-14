LongBow Ladies Golf League kicked off its 2022 season with a brunch and member meeting before playing an 18-hole event.

Sixteen members met at the Birchwood Char House in Hackensack for brunch, followed by a Spring Member meeting.

Four teams teed off at LongBow Golf Club in a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. They played nine holes of best net and a nine hole of a scramble, dodging rain clouds throughout the afternoon.

The team of Mary Jane Black, Diane Peukert, Kathy Severson and Mary Jo Schleif took first place with a team total of 72 strokes. Diane Peukert scored a par from 70-yards on Hole 7.

Regular play begins this week, the first of 16 weeks of league play for the 27-member women’s league at LongBow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments