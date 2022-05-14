LongBow Ladies Golf League results for May 11 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LongBow Ladies Golf League kicked off its 2022 season with a brunch and member meeting before playing an 18-hole event.Sixteen members met at the Birchwood Char House in Hackensack for brunch, followed by a Spring Member meeting.Four teams teed off at LongBow Golf Club in a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. They played nine holes of best net and a nine hole of a scramble, dodging rain clouds throughout the afternoon.The team of Mary Jane Black, Diane Peukert, Kathy Severson and Mary Jo Schleif took first place with a team total of 72 strokes. Diane Peukert scored a par from 70-yards on Hole 7.Regular play begins this week, the first of 16 weeks of league play for the 27-member women’s league at LongBow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Team Diane Peukert Longbow Ladies Golf League Sport Golf Brunch League Par Mary Jane Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Leech Lake ice-out needs sun, warm temps Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea Walker Council hears proposal for new multi-story condos Leech Lake ice-out is May 9; contest results next week Richard Kleppe Latest e-Edition May 11. 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
