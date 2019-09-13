Thirty-two members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League met Sept. 11 at the Birchwood Char House in Hackensack for their annual fall meeting, brunch and awards presentations.
Officers elected to serve in 2020 are:
President Laura Varner; Secretary Harriet Mouw; Treasurer Kathy Severson; Golf Chair Kathy Newton; and Luncheon Chair Dianne Larson
Winners in the league tournament were:
Flight 1 with course handicaps 18-27: low gross Pat Roush, low net Carol Doschadis
Flight 2 with course handicaps 28-32: low gross Diane Peukert, low net JoAnn Kampa
Flight 3 with course handicaps 33-42: low gross Harriet Mouw, low net Vivian Palmer
Flight 4 with course handicaps 43-50: low gross Mona Emerson, low net Hope Olson
League Champion low gross Chris Barnes, low net Deb Verly
Three season-long highlights were low gross with an 86 by Roush. Three members had the same low net of 62 over the course of the summer — Kampa, Jan Marr and Mouw. Most improved golfer was Olson.
The planned nine-hole scramble was cancelled due to inclement weather.
