The Longbow Ladies’ Golf League will begin its season May 12 at 9:30 a.m. at a brunch and member meeting.

A nine-hole scramble will follow. Former members have been notified by email to register.

The league invites women interested in playing 18-hole golf on Wednesdays throughout the summer to email Kathy Newton at kwomanlake@icloud.com for more information and a registration form.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments