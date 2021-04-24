The Longbow Ladies’ Golf League will begin its season May 12 at 9:30 a.m. at a brunch and member meeting.
A nine-hole scramble will follow. Former members have been notified by email to register.
The league invites women interested in playing 18-hole golf on Wednesdays throughout the summer to email Kathy Newton at kwomanlake@icloud.com for more information and a registration form.
