The Longbow Senior Men’s Golf League is scheduled to begin play Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Because of the weather, the league will correspond through the email if there are changes.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the clubhouse. New members are welcome.   Anyone 50 or over is eligible to play.  Contact Bob Savre at (218) 536-0497 or Dale Hillstrom (320) 248-2207 with questions.

