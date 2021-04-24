The Longbow Senior Men’s Golf League will begin play May 4 at 10 a.m., and registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the clubhouse.

Hopefully, most all participants have received Covid vaccines, but it is requested that everyone wear a mask when in the clubhouse.

New members are welcome. Call Bob Savre (218) 536-0497 or Dale Hillstrom (320) 248-2207 with questions.  Anyone 50 or over is eligible to play.

