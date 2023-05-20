LongBow Senior Mens’ Golf League play begins May 15 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The first round of the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League played at LongBow was May 15. All future rounds will be on Tuesdays.Their were seven teams. The game was three low net scores on each hole.Five best team scoresFirst: 204 (-12 net)Tim Klosner 67, Sandy Trap 72, Jan Pyzik 76, Dave Klosner 81Second: 210 (-6 net)Greig Payne 73, Kenny Schleif 73, Dale Hillstrom 78, Ernie Pulido 78Second: 210 (-6 net)Jerry Varner 72, Blair Witt 74, John Gagner 78, Bob Vaughn 80Fourth: 212 (-4 net)Joe Maertens 72, Randy Noecker 75, Brad Duhr 78, Chuck Tralle 86Fifth: 213 (-3)Mike Haining 72, Doug Hoopman 74, Ray Zittlow 77, Jim Ernst 80Ten best gross scoresJim Lewis 83, Ray Zittlow 84, Jan Pyzik 84, Blair Witt 86, Greig Payne 86, Jerry Varner 87, Mike Haining 88, Joe Maertens 89, Brad Duhr 91 and Kenny Schleif 93Ten best net scoresTim Klosner 67 (28 handicap), Jim Lewis 72 (11), Jerry Varner 72 (15), Mike Haining 72 (16), Joe Maertens 72 (17), Greig Payne 73 (13), Kenny Schleif 73 (20), Blair Witt 74 (12), Doug Hoopman 74 (27) and Randy Noecker 75 (26)Closest to the Pin #12Mark Nichols, 3 feetClosest to the Pin #17Jim Lewis, 7-09 feetLongest Putt #9Chuck TralleLongest Putt #18Jim LewisChip-insBlair Witt for birdie, and Brad Duhr for par Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Senior Men's Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Sports Golf Games And Toys Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eddie Lundgren Cass County Sheriff's Report Raylene Kimball Mary Ellen Mann Make Family Meals Special with a Fresh, Homemade Dish Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
