Twelve teams and 45 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 10 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 199 (-17 net)
Paul Olsen, 70, Ron Allar, 70, Jan Pyzik, 77, Craig Severson, 83
Second: 200 (-16 net)
Ray Zittlow, 68, Doug Hoopman, 70, Steve Johnson, 75, Jim Ernst, 79
Third: 203 (-13 net)
Craig Anderson, 70, Mark Nichols, 70, Sandy Trap, 72, Steve Plante, 86
Fourth: 204 (-12 net)
Jerry Varner, 67, Bob Sankey, 71, Bob Veilleux, 77, Bruce Black, 79
Fifth: 206 (-10 net)
Roger Frank, 70, Dale Hillstrom, 71, Mike Haining, 72, Ernie Pulido, 78
Ten best gross scores
Ray Zittlow, 76, Craig Anderson, 79, Jerry Varner, 79, Mike Olson, 80, Greig Payne, 81, Neil Mandsager, 82, Joe Halley, 82, Mike Haining, 82, Jim Zierden, 83, Brad Duhr, 84.
Ten best net scores
Jerry Varner, 67 (12 handicap), Ray Zittlow, 68 (8), Craig Anderson, 70 (9), Greig Payne, 70 (11), Brad Duhr, 70 (14), Mark Nichols, 70 (18), Roger Frank, 70 (23), Paul Olsen, 70 (27), Ron Allar, 70 (28), Doug Hoopman, 70 (29)
Closest to the Pin #12
Paul Olsen, 8 feet 8 inches
Closest to the Pin #17
Randy Noecker 11 feet 11 inches
Longest Putt #4
Bob Sankey
Longest Putt #14
Dale Hillstrom
Chip-ins
Tom Slagle, eagle; Mike Haining, Dale Hillstrom, Jerry Varner, Mark Nichols, birdies; Craig Anderson, par and bogey.
