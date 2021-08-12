Twelve teams and 45 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 10 at LongBow Golf Course.

Five best team scores

First: 199 (-17 net)

Paul Olsen, 70, Ron Allar, 70, Jan Pyzik, 77, Craig Severson, 83

Second: 200 (-16 net)

Ray Zittlow, 68, Doug Hoopman, 70, Steve Johnson, 75, Jim Ernst, 79

Third: 203 (-13 net)

Craig Anderson, 70, Mark Nichols, 70, Sandy Trap, 72, Steve Plante, 86

Fourth: 204 (-12 net)

Jerry Varner, 67,  Bob Sankey, 71, Bob Veilleux, 77, Bruce Black, 79

Fifth: 206 (-10 net)

Roger Frank, 70, Dale Hillstrom, 71, Mike Haining, 72, Ernie Pulido, 78

Ten best gross scores

Ray Zittlow, 76, Craig Anderson, 79, Jerry Varner, 79, Mike Olson, 80, Greig Payne, 81, Neil Mandsager, 82, Joe Halley, 82, Mike Haining, 82, Jim Zierden, 83, Brad Duhr, 84.

Ten best net scores

Jerry Varner, 67 (12 handicap), Ray Zittlow, 68 (8), Craig Anderson, 70 (9), Greig Payne, 70 (11), Brad Duhr, 70 (14), Mark Nichols, 70 (18), Roger Frank, 70 (23), Paul Olsen, 70 (27), Ron Allar, 70 (28), Doug Hoopman, 70 (29)

Closest to the Pin #12

Paul Olsen, 8 feet 8 inches

Closest to the Pin #17

Randy Noecker 11 feet 11 inches

Longest Putt #4

Bob Sankey

Longest Putt #14

Dale Hillstrom

Chip-ins

Tom Slagle, eagle; Mike Haining, Dale Hillstrom, Jerry Varner, Mark Nichols, birdies; Craig Anderson, par and bogey.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments