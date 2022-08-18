Nine teams and 35 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League Aug. 16 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.
First Flight first: 141 points
Jerry Varner 40, Mike Olson 38, Bob Vaughn 33 and Jim Zierden 30
Second Flight first: 150 points
Kenny Schleif 40, Roger Frank 39, Dave Klosner 37 and Jim Ernst 34
Third Flight first: 147 points
Steve Carolus 41, John Verly 39, Doug Hoopman 37 and Marc Schonwise 30
Most Stableford Points
Steve Carolus 41, Kenny Schleif 40, Jerry Varner 40, Roger Frank 39, John Verly 39, Mike Olson 38, Brad Witt 38, Ray Zitlow 37, Doug Hoopman 37, Ernie Pulido 37 and Dave Klosner 37
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 72, Ray Zittlow 78, Blair Witt 80, Jerry Varner 83, Neil Mandsager 84, Kenny Schleif 84, Jim Zierden 85, Jan Pyzik 85, Jim Lewis 85, Craig Anderson 85, Brad Duhr 85
Ten best net scores
Steve Carolus 67 (24 handicap), Kenny Schleif 68 (16), Mike Olson 70 (2), Brad Witt 70 (10), Roger Frank 70 (23), John Verly 70 (29), Ray Zittlow 71 (7), Jerry Varner 71 (12), Dave Klosner 71 (15), Ernie Pulido 71 (33)
Closest to the Pin #12
Mike Olson
Closest to the Pin #17
Craig Anderson, 19-05 feet
Longest Putt #9
Brad Duhr
Longest Putt #18
Ray Zittlow
Chip-ins
Kenny Schleif for birdie, Brad Duhr for birdie, Bob Sankey for par and Ernie Pulido for bogey.
League Championship (first round)
Mike Olson 72, Ray Zittlow 78, Jerry Varner 83, Neil Mandasager 84, Jim Zierden 85, Craig Anderson 85, Tom Novak 93, Bob Vaughn 102
