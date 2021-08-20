Twelve teams and 46 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 17 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 197 (-19 net)
Dave Fox, 68; Kenny Schleif, 70; Tim Klosner, 70; Jim Sletten, 77
Second: 198 (-18)
Tim Bykowski, 68; Steve Johnson, 72; Rod Bothast, 72; Dave Klosner, 78
Second: 198 (-18 net)
Marc Schonwise, 67; Greig Payne, 73; Harland Johnson, 78; Ron Allar, 79
Fourth: 203 (-13)
Tom Novak, 66; Jeff Simons, 73; Neil Mandsager, 75; Dale Hillstrom, 79
Fourth: 203 (-13 net)
Mike Haining, 73; Randy Noecker, 73; Bob Alley, 75; Craig Severson, 82
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson, 74; Tom Novak, 79; Jeff Simons, 79; Neil Mandsager, 81; Mike Haining, 83; Greig Payne, 83; Blair Witt, 83; Chuck Tralle, 85; Joe Halley, 85; Kenny Schleif, 85
Ten best net scores
Tom Novak, 66 (13 handicap); Marc Schonwiswe, 67 (35); Dave Fox, 68 (28); Tim Bykowski, 68 (34); Kenny Schleif, 70 (15); Chuck Tralle, 70 (15); Tim Klosner, 70 (29); Dallas Anderson, 71 (21); Steve Johnson, 72 (18); Rod Bothast, 72 (26).
Closest to the Pin #12
Rod Bothast, 2 feet, 5 inches
Closest to the Pin #17
Joe Halley, 6 feet 6 inches
Longest Putt #9
Bob Sankey
Longest Putt #18
Jim Ernst
Chip-ins
Blair Witt and Dallas Anderson, birdie; Bob Sankey, bogey; Marc Schonwise and Mark Nichols, double bogey.
