Eleven teams and 340 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 3 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 195 (-21 net)
Bob Savre 66, Mike Olson 70, Bob Seemann 72 and Dave Fox 75
First: 195 (-21 net)
Tim Klosner 65, Kenny Schleif 69, Steve Johnson 70 and Tom Novak 74
Third: 201 (-15 net)
Hadley Hooker 70, Bob Sankey 71, Dave Klosner 72 and Jim Zierden 77
Fourth: 202 (-14 net)
Cy Sorrells 71, Steve Plante 72, Jan Pyzik 74 and Roger Fank 79
Fifth: 204 (-12 net)
Greig Payne 71, Ernie Pulido 71, Ted Rother 76 and Jim Ernst 81
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 71, Neil Mandsager 79, Joe Halley 79, Jan Pyzik 82, Greig Payne 82, Jim Zierden 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Dave Klosner 85, Bob Seemann 86 and Tom Novak 87.
Ten best net scores
Tim Klosner 65 (30 handicap), Bob Savre 66 (27), Kenny Schleif 69 (16), Mike Olson 70 (1), Steve Johnson 70 (18), Greig Payne 71 (11), Dale Hillstrom 71 (18), Cy Sorrells 71 (30), Ernie Pulido 71 (31) and Bob Sankey 71 (31).
Closest to the Pin #12
Jerry Varner, 13 feet 11 inches
Closest to the Pin #17
Neil Mandsager, 7 feet 2 inches
Longest Putt #8
Bob Veilleux
Longest Putt #11
Rod Bothast
Chip-ins
Dale Hillstrom and Jan Pyzik for birdies, Bob Seemann for par and Jim Sletten for bogey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.