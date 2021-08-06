Eleven teams and 340 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 3 at LongBow Golf Course.

Five best team scores

First: 195 (-21 net)

Bob Savre 66, Mike Olson 70, Bob Seemann 72 and Dave Fox 75

First: 195 (-21 net)

Tim Klosner 65, Kenny Schleif 69, Steve Johnson 70 and Tom Novak 74

Third: 201 (-15 net)

Hadley Hooker 70, Bob Sankey 71, Dave Klosner 72 and Jim Zierden 77

Fourth: 202 (-14 net)

Cy Sorrells 71, Steve Plante 72, Jan Pyzik 74 and Roger Fank 79

Fifth: 204 (-12 net)

Greig Payne 71, Ernie Pulido 71, Ted Rother 76 and Jim Ernst 81

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 71, Neil Mandsager 79, Joe Halley 79, Jan Pyzik 82, Greig Payne 82, Jim Zierden 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Dave Klosner 85, Bob Seemann 86 and Tom Novak 87.

Ten best net scores

Tim Klosner 65 (30 handicap), Bob Savre 66 (27), Kenny Schleif 69 (16), Mike Olson 70 (1), Steve Johnson 70 (18), Greig Payne 71 (11), Dale Hillstrom 71 (18), Cy Sorrells 71 (30), Ernie Pulido 71 (31) and Bob Sankey 71 (31).

Closest to the Pin #12

Jerry Varner, 13 feet 11 inches

Closest to the Pin #17

Neil Mandsager, 7 feet 2 inches

Longest Putt #8

Bob Veilleux

Longest Putt #11

Rod Bothast

Chip-ins

Dale Hillstrom and Jan Pyzik for birdies, Bob Seemann for par and Jim Sletten for bogey.

