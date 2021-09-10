Eleven teams and 44 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 31 at LongBow Golf Course.

The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.

First Flight first: 135 points

Jan Pyzik 37, Dale Hillstrom 35, Bob Vaughn 35 and Craig Anderson 28

Second Flight first: 129 points

Jim Ernst 41, Paul Casey 38, Steve Plante 33 and Mike Haining 17

Third Flight first: 135 points

Dave Fox 37, Marc Schonwise 36, Harland Johnson 31 and Tim Bykowski 31

Most Stableford Points:

Jim Ernst 41; Jim Zierden 40; Paul Casey, Bob Savre and Tom Slagle 38; Jan Pyzik, Dave Fox and Doug Hoopman 37; Jeff Simons, Greig Payne, Marc Schonwise and Randy Noecker 36.

Ten best gross scores

Jim Zierden 75; Jeff Simons 78; Mike Olson 79; Jan Pyzik and Neil Mandsager 80; Greig Payne 82, Blair Witt 85; Joe Halley 86; and Paul Casey, Jim Ernst and Jerry Varner 87.

Ten best net scores

Jim Ernst 67 (13 handicap); Jim  Zierden 68 (7); Jeff Simons 70 (8); Paul Casey 70 (17); Bob Savre 70 (26); Tom Slagle 70 (32); Dave Fox 71 (27); Jan Pyzik 72 (8); Greig Payne 72 (10); Doug Hoopman 72 (28); and Marc Schonwise 72 (30).

Closest to the Pin #12

Cy Sorrells, 3 feet, 9 inches

Closest to the Pin #17

Jim Zierden, 5 feet 5 inches

Longest Putt #7

Craig Severson

Longest Putt #11

Kenny Schleif

Chip-ins

Steve Plante and Greig Payne for birdie; and Tim Bykowski for double bogey.

In the League Match Play Tournament with handicaps Jerry Varner defeated Jim Ernst 4 and 3 for first, and Dale Hillstrom edged Mike Olson 2 and 1 for third.

The League Championship Tournament had Mike Olson finishing with 74-79-153, Jeff Simons 79-78-157 and Neil Mandsager  81-80-161.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments