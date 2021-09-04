Eleven teams and 44 players competed in the Senior Men’s League Aug. 31 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.
First Flight first: 135 points
Jan Pyzik 37, Dale Hillstrom 35, Bob Vaughn 35 and Craig Anderson 28
Second Flight first: 129 points
Jim Ernst 41, Paul Casey 38, Steve Plante 33 and Mike Haining 17
Third Flight first: 135 points
Dave Fox 37, Marc Schonwise 36, Harland Johnson 31 and Tim Bykowski 31
Most Stableford Points:
Jim Ernst 41; Jim Zierden 40; Paul Casey, Bob Savre and Tom Slagle 38; Jan Pyzik, Dave Fox and Doug Hoopman 37; Jeff Simons, Greig Payne, Marc Schonwise and Randy Noecker 36.
Ten best gross scores
Jim Zierden 75; Jeff Simons 78; Mike Olson 79; Jan Pyzik and Neil Mandsager 80; Greig Payne 82, Blair Witt 85; Joe Halley 86; and Paul Casey, Jim Ernst and Jerry Varner 87.
Ten best net scores
Jim Ernst 67 (13 handicap); Jim Zierden 68 (7); Jeff Simons 70 (8); Paul Casey 70 (17); Bob Savre 70 (26); Tom Slagle 70 (32); Dave Fox 71 (27); Jan Pyzik 72 (8); Greig Payne 72 (10); Doug Hoopman 72 (28); and Marc Schonwise 72 (30).
Closest to the Pin #12
Cy Sorrells, 3 feet, 9 inches
Closest to the Pin #17
Jim Zierden, 5 feet 5 inches
Longest Putt #7
Craig Severson
Longest Putt #11
Kenny Schleif
Chip-ins
Steve Plante and Greig Payne for birdie; and Tim Bykowski for double bogey.
In the League Match Play Tournament with handicaps Jerry Varner defeated Jim Ernst 4 and 3 for first, and Dale Hillstrom edged Mike Olson 2 and 1 for third.
The League Championship Tournament had Mike Olson finishing with 74-79-153, Jeff Simons 79-78-157 and Neil Mandsager 81-80-161.
