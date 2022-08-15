LongBow Senior Mens’ Golf League report for Aug. 9 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 15, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nine teams and 33 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League Aug. 9 at LongBow Golf Course.The game was three low net scores on each hole.Five best team scoresFirst: 204 (-12 net)Neil Mandsager 70, Sandy Trap 71, Dallas Anderson 75, Mike Haining 77First: 204 (-12 net)Bill Jaeger 67, Kenny Schleif 69, Danny Divot 72, Jerry Varner 73Third: 206 (-10 net)Doug Hoopman 71, Brad Duhr 72, Ernie Pulido 73, Blair Witt 75Fourth: 207 (-9 net)Randy Noecker 69, Greig Payne 73, Dave Klosner 75, Marc Schonwise 76Fifth: 210 (-6 net)Jim Ernst 73, Tom Novak 79, Tom Slagle 79, Rod Bothast 82Ten best gross scoresNeil Mandsager 74, Mike Olson 76, Jim Zierden 76, Greig Payne 84, Lowell Holland 84, Blair Witt 85, Brad Duhr 85, Jerry Varner 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Bill Jaeger 89, Craig Anderson 89Ten best net scoresBill Jaeger 67 (22 handicap), Kenny Schleif 69 (16), Randy Noecker 69 (25), Neil Mandsager 70 (4), Jim Zierden 70 (6), Craig Severson 70 (22), Doug Hoopman 71 (28), Brad Duhr 72 (13), Dale Hillstrom 72 (19), Jamie Evans 72 (28).Closest to the Pin #12Bill Jaeger, hole in oneClosest to the Pin #17Jim Zierden, 5-4 feetLongest Putt #8Jim ZierdenLongest Putt #14Blair WittChip-insBlair Witt for birdie, Bob Vaughn for par and Tim Kloser for bogie. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Men's Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Team Golf Sport Longbow Player Putt Blair Witt Jim Zierden Hole In One Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alex Nelson Walker man dies Saturday in crash near Nisswa Lemonade stand visit from Officer Baker Thank you for your service, Tim Damar Motorcyclist hits bear in rural Pillager Latest e-Edition Aug. 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.