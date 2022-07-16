LongBow Senior Mens’ Golf League report for July 12 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ten teams and 39 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League July 12 at LongBow Golf Course.The game was three low net scores on each hole.Five best team scoresFirst: 199 (-17 net)Mike Haining 68, Cy Sorrells 69, Craig Anderson 75, Roger Frank 78Second: 204 (-12 net)Tom Novak 67, Danny Divot 72, Bill Jaeger 75, Lowell Holland 78Third: 205 (-11 net)Mike Olson 72, Doug Hoopman 75, Brent Jacobson 78, Dallas Anderson 80Fourth: 210 (-6 net)Bob Sankey 71, Brad Duhr 74, Jim Ernst 75, Bruce Black 77Fifth: 211 (-5 net)Dale Hillstrom 71, Sandy Trap 76, Marc Schonwise 77, Jim Zierden 84Fifth: 211 (-5 net)Craig Severson 72, Kenny Schleif 74, Tim Klosner 75, Greig Payne 79Ten best gross scoresMike Olson 75, Neil Mandsager 78, Tom Novak 82, Mike Haining 82, Lowell Holland 83, Jerry Varner 85, Jim Lewis 86, Craig Anderson 87, Brad Duhr 87, Jim Zierden 89 and Dave Klosner 89Ten best net scoresTom Novak 67 (15 handicap), Mike Haining 68 (14), Cy Sorrells 69 (29), Dale Hillstrom 71 (20), Bob Sankey 71 (30), Mike Olson 72 (3), Craig Severson 72 (22), Neil Mandsager 73 (5), Jerry Varner 73 (12), Jim Lewis 74 (12), Brad Duhr 74 (13), Kenny Schleif 74 (16) and Bob Seemann 74 (17).Closest to the Pin #12Mark Nichols, 8-01 feetClosest to the Pin #17Dale Hillstrom, 5-04 feetLongest Putt #9Dave FoxLongest Putt #8Lowell HollandChip-insDale Hillstrom for birdie and Jerry Varner for par. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Longbow Senior Men's Golf Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Jerry Varner Sport Golf Team Dale Hillstrom Mike Haining Tom Novak Jim Lewis Neil Mandsager Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ATV crash kills Waterville man in Shingobee Township Ann Thomes Tornado hits Shingobee Island area, damage extensive Dale and Harriet Jones donate $1 million to Walker Library David Mueller Latest e-Edition July 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
