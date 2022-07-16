Ten teams and 39 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League July 12 at LongBow Golf Course.

The game was three low net scores on each hole.

Five best team scores

First: 199 (-17 net)

Mike Haining 68, Cy Sorrells 69, Craig Anderson 75, Roger Frank 78

Second: 204 (-12 net)

Tom Novak 67, Danny Divot 72, Bill Jaeger 75, Lowell Holland 78

Third: 205 (-11 net)

Mike Olson 72, Doug Hoopman 75, Brent Jacobson 78, Dallas Anderson 80

Fourth: 210 (-6 net)

Bob Sankey 71, Brad Duhr 74, Jim Ernst 75, Bruce Black 77

Fifth: 211 (-5 net)

Dale Hillstrom 71, Sandy Trap 76, Marc Schonwise 77, Jim Zierden 84

Fifth: 211 (-5 net)

Craig Severson 72, Kenny Schleif 74, Tim Klosner 75, Greig Payne 79

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 75, Neil Mandsager 78, Tom Novak 82, Mike Haining 82, Lowell Holland 83, Jerry Varner 85, Jim Lewis 86, Craig Anderson 87, Brad Duhr 87, Jim Zierden 89 and Dave Klosner 89

Ten best net scores

Tom Novak 67 (15 handicap), Mike Haining 68 (14), Cy Sorrells 69 (29), Dale Hillstrom 71 (20), Bob Sankey 71 (30), Mike Olson 72 (3), Craig Severson 72 (22), Neil Mandsager 73 (5), Jerry Varner 73 (12), Jim Lewis 74 (12), Brad Duhr 74 (13), Kenny Schleif 74 (16) and Bob Seemann 74 (17).

Closest to the Pin #12

Mark Nichols, 8-01 feet

Closest to the Pin #17

Dale Hillstrom, 5-04 feet

Longest Putt #9

Dave Fox

Longest Putt #8

Lowell Holland

Chip-ins

Dale Hillstrom for birdie and Jerry Varner for par.

