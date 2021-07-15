There were 12 teams and 46 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League July 13 at LongBow Golf Course.

Five best team scores

First: 201 (-15 net)

Harland Johnson 71, Tom Novak 72, Jerry Varner 74 and Tim Bykowski 74

First: 201 (-15 net)

Craig Anderson 71, Bob Sankey 71, Dale Hillstrom 72 and Bob Seeman 83

Third: 205 (-11 net)

Dave Klosner 74, Dave Fox 74, Farley Flagstick 74 and Jim Lewis 78

Fourth: 207 (-9 net)

Mike Haining 70, Paul Casey 72, Cy Sorrells 76 and Steve Carolus 82

Fifth: 209 (-7 net)

Mike Olson 72, Steve Johnson 75, Joe Maertens 79 and John Verly 80

Fifth: 209 (-7 net)

Craig Severson 70, Danny Divot 74, Jeff Simons 77 and Jim Ernst 79

Ten best gross scores

Mike Olson 73, Neil Mandsager 79, Craig Anderson 80, Ray Zittlow 80, Mike Haining 81, Jeff Simons 84, Blair Witt 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Jerry Varner 86 and Tom Novak 86.

Ten best net scores

Bob Alley 69 (37 handicap), Mike Haining 70 (11), Kenny Schleif 70 (15), Craig Severson 70 (17), Craig Anderson 71 (9), Harland Johnson 71 (21), Bob Sankey 71 (31), Mike Olson 72 (1), Tom Novak 72, (14), Paul Casey 72 (16), Dale Hillstrom 72 (18) and Bob Savre 72 (27).

Closest to the Pin #12

Bruce Black, 4 feet

Closest to the Pin #17

Rod Bothast, 9-04 feet

Longest Putt #9

Jim Ernst

Longest Putt #18

Craig Anderson

Chip-ins

Steve Plante, Rod Bothast and Bruce Black for birdie, and Mike Meagher for par.

