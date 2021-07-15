There were 12 teams and 46 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League July 13 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 201 (-15 net)
Harland Johnson 71, Tom Novak 72, Jerry Varner 74 and Tim Bykowski 74
First: 201 (-15 net)
Craig Anderson 71, Bob Sankey 71, Dale Hillstrom 72 and Bob Seeman 83
Third: 205 (-11 net)
Dave Klosner 74, Dave Fox 74, Farley Flagstick 74 and Jim Lewis 78
Fourth: 207 (-9 net)
Mike Haining 70, Paul Casey 72, Cy Sorrells 76 and Steve Carolus 82
Fifth: 209 (-7 net)
Mike Olson 72, Steve Johnson 75, Joe Maertens 79 and John Verly 80
Fifth: 209 (-7 net)
Craig Severson 70, Danny Divot 74, Jeff Simons 77 and Jim Ernst 79
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 73, Neil Mandsager 79, Craig Anderson 80, Ray Zittlow 80, Mike Haining 81, Jeff Simons 84, Blair Witt 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Jerry Varner 86 and Tom Novak 86.
Ten best net scores
Bob Alley 69 (37 handicap), Mike Haining 70 (11), Kenny Schleif 70 (15), Craig Severson 70 (17), Craig Anderson 71 (9), Harland Johnson 71 (21), Bob Sankey 71 (31), Mike Olson 72 (1), Tom Novak 72, (14), Paul Casey 72 (16), Dale Hillstrom 72 (18) and Bob Savre 72 (27).
Closest to the Pin #12
Bruce Black, 4 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Rod Bothast, 9-04 feet
Longest Putt #9
Jim Ernst
Longest Putt #18
Craig Anderson
Chip-ins
Steve Plante, Rod Bothast and Bruce Black for birdie, and Mike Meagher for par.
