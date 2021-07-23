Ten teams and 37 players competed in the Senior Men’s League July 20 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 197 (-19 net)
Bob Vaughn 72, Jeff Simons 73, Marc Schonwise 74 and Kenny Schleif 75
First: 206 (-10 net)
Tim Bykowski 73, Paul Casey 75, Mike Olson 76 and Mark Nichols 79
Third: 207 (-9 net)
Jerry Varner 70, Tim Klosner 73, Steve Plante 80 and Doug Hoopman 84
Third: 207 (-9 net)
Steve Johnson 73, Bob Sankey 74, Jim Lewis 75 and Bob Savre 77
Fifth: 210 (-6 net)
Jim Ernst 72, Danny Divot 73, Jim Sletten 78 and Joe Halley 81
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 77, Neil Mandsager 80, Jeff Simons 80, Jan Pyzik 83, Jerry Varner 83, Greig Payne 84, Craig Anderson 85, Jim Lewis 85, Joe Halley 86 and Dave Klosner 86.
Ten best net scores
Jerry Varner 70 (13 handicap), Bill Jaeger 70 (18), Jim Ernst 72 (20), Bob Vaughn 72 (24), Jeff Simons 73 (7), Brad Duhr 73 (14), Steve Johnson 73 (18), Tim Klosner 73 (31), Tim Bykowski 73 (34), Greig Payne 74 (10), Dave Klosner 74 (12), Bob Sankey 74 (30) and Marc Schonwise 74 (35).
Closest to the Pin #12
No contest
Closest to the Pin #17
Joe Halley, 4 feet
Longest Putt #11
Paul Casey
Longest Putt #16
Mike Olson
Chip-ins
Jim Lewis for birdie
