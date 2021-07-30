There were 10 teams and 39 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League July 27 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.
First Flight first: 141 points
Jerry Varner 38, Mike Olson 37, Craig Anderson 34 and Dave Klosner 32
Second Flight first: 133 points
Kenny Schleif 35, Ted Rother 33, Dale Hillstrom 33 and Randy Noecker 32
Third Flight first: 134 points
Tim Klosner 37, Doug Hoopman 35, Dave Fox 32 and Ernie Pulido 30
Most Stableford Points:
Jerry Varner 38, Blair Witt 38, Tom Novak 38, Mike Olson 37, Brad Duhr 37, Tim Klosner 37, Bob Seeman 36, Steve Plante 36, Mark Nichols 36, Kenny Schleif 35 and Bob Sankey 35.
Ten best gross scores
Mike Olson 72, Jerry Varner 82, Joe Halley 82, Craig Anderson 83, Tom Novak 83, Blair Witt 84, Mike Haining 85, Brad Duhr 85, Jan Pyzik 86 and Bob Seemann 86.
Ten best net scores
Jerry Varner 70 (12 handicap), Tom Novak 70 (13), Mike Olson 71 (1), Brad Duhr 71 (14), Tim Klosner 71 (31), Bob Seeman 72 (14), Steve Plante 72 (16), Mark Nichols 72 (19), Doug Hoopman 73 (29) and Bob Sankey 73 (30).
Closest to the Pin #12
Craig Severson 7 inches
Closest to the Pin #17
Craig Anderson, 10 feet 5 inches
Longest Putt #9
Mike Haining
Longest Putt #18
Ernie Pulido
Chip-ins
Craig Anderson, Mark Nichols and Bob Sankey for birdies, Mike Haining for par, and Dave Klosner and Ernie Pulido for bogeys.
