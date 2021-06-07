The game of the week was low net scores on each hole. There were nine teams and 36 players.
Five best team scores
First: 197 (-19 net)
Joe Halley 65, Bob Alley, 68, Ted Rother 77. Ken Sausman 77
Second: 200 (-16 net)
Brad Duhr 66, Craig Anderson 70, Tim Bykowski 78, Randy Noecker 85
Third: 202 (-14 net)
Blair Witt 70, Doug Hoopman 70, Mark Nichols 72, Chuck Tralle 79
Fourth: 203 (-13 net)
Tim Klosner 67, Ray Zittlow 71, Paul Casey 77, Dale Hillstrom 77
Fifth: 207 (-9 net)
Mike Haining 67, Dave Fox 75, Jan Pyzik 78, Jim Ernst 78
Ten best gross scores
Joe Halley 73, Mike Olson 78, Ray Zittlow 79, Brad Duhr 80, Mike Haining 80, Craig Anderson 81, Blair Witt 82, Jan Pyzik 89, Jim Sletten 89, Greig Payne 90, Craig Severson 90
Ten best net scores
Joe Halley 65 (8 handicap), Brad Duhr 66 (14), Mike Haining 67 (13), Tim Klosner 67 (34), Bob Alley 67 (41), Craig Anderson 68 (11), Blair Witt 70 (12), Doug Hoopman 70 (31), Ray Zittlow 71 (8), Craig Severson 72 (18)
Closest to the Pin #12
Steve Johnson, 3-01 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Blair Witt, 12-08 feet
Longest Putt #9
Ray Zittlow, 22-06 feet
Longest Putt #16
Craig Anderson 10-04 feet
Chip-ins
Doug Hoopman for bogey, and Steve Plante for triple-bogey
