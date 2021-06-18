There were 12 teams and 47 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League June 15 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 195 (-21 net)
Mark Nichols 68, Tim Klosner 69, Neil Mandsager 71, Dave Klosner 72
Second: 201 (-15 net)
Dave Fox 69, Mike Savre 72, Bob Savre 74, Ted Rother 77
Third: 202 (-14 net)
Craig Severson 68, Tim Bykowski 69, Ray Zittlow 76, Roger Frank 76
Third: 202 (-14 net)
Randy Noecker 68, Rod Bothast 72, Mike Olson 74, Tom Novak 74
Fifth: 203 (-13 net)
Steve Plante 69, Jim Zierden 70, Ron Allar 78, Doug Hoopman 79
Ten best gross scores
Mike Savre 72, Mike Olson 77, Neil Mandsager 77, Jim Zierden 78, Joe Halley 79, Greig Payne 84, Ray Zittlow 84, Mike Haining 84, Steve Plante 85, Jerry Varner 86, Joe Maertens 86, Dave Klosner 86 and Craig Severson 86.
Ten best net scores
Craig Severson 68 (16 handicap), Mark Nichols 68 (19), Randy Noecker 68 (24), Neil Mandsager 69 (8), Steve Plante 69 (16), Dave Fox 69 (29), Tim Klosner 32 (69), Tim Bykowski 69 (35), Jim Zierden 70 (8) and Harland Johnson 70 (22).
Closest to the Pin #12
Neil Mandsager, 5-04 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Craig Anderson, 5 feet
Longest Putt #10
Tim Bykowski
Longest Putt #13
Tom Novak
Chip-ins
Neil Mandsager for birdie and Craig Anderson for par.
