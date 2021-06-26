There were 10 teams and 40 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League June 22 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.
First Flight first: 133 points
Jan Pyzik 37, Joe Halley 34, Neil Mandsager 31 and Jerry Varner 31
Second Flight first: 136 points
Kenny Schleif 39, Harland Johnson 39, Joe Maertens 30 and Paul Casey 28
Third Flight first: 140 points
Bob Sankey 37, Tim Klosner 37, Bob Vaughn 34 and Rod Bothast 32
Most Stableford Points:
Kenny Schleif 39, Harland Johnson 39, Tom Novak 39, Ray Zittlow 37, Jan Pyzik 37, Bob Sankey 37, Tim Klosner 37, Tim Bykowski 37, Dave Klosner 36, John Verly 36 and Bob Alley 36
Ten best gross scores
Mike Savre 78, Joe Hallley 79, Ray Zittlow 79, Jan Pyzik 80, Mike Olson 81, Neil Mandsager 82, Tom Novak 83, Jim Lewis 83, Craig Anderson 85 and Kenny Schleif 85.
Ten best net scores
Tom Novak 69 (14 handicap), Kenny Schleif 69 (16), Harland Johnson 69 (21), Ray Zittlow 71 (8), Jan Pyzik 71 (9), Bob Sankey 71 (31), Dave Klosner 72 (14), John Verly 72 (27), Tim Bykowski 72 (35) and Bob Alley 72 (36).
Closest to the Pin #12
Jeff Simons, 6-06 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Kenny Schleif, 16-02 feet
Longest Putt #11
Brad Duhr
Longest Putt #14
Bob Vaughn
Chip-ins
Steve Plante and Tom Novak for birdies, and Jeff Simons for par.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.