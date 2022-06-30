Ten teams and 40 players competed in the Bob Savre Senior Men’s League June 28 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was three low net scores on each hole.
Five best team scores
First: 193 (-23 net)
Ron Allar 69, Neil Mandsager 70, Bob Vaughn 70, Jerry Varner 78
Second: 202 (-14 net)
Bob Savre 69, Kenny Schleif 70, Jim Zierden 74, Jim Sletten 76
Third: 203 (-13 net)
Brent Jacobson 70, Bob Sankey 71, Craig Severson 75, Lowell Holland 80
Fourth: 206 (-10 net)
Dallas Anderson 72, Steve Plant 73, Tim Klosner 74, Jeff Simons 81
Fifth: 209 (-7)
Ray Zittlow 71, Steve Carolus 76, Craig Anderson 77, Dave Fox 83
Ten best gross scores
Neil Mandsager 76, Ray Zittlow 79, Mike Olson 80, Jim Zierden 82, Greig Payne 83, Blair Witt 84, Lowell Holland 85, Brent Jacobson 86, Brad Duhr 87, Mike Haining 87 and Kenny Schleif 87
Ten best net scores
Ron Allar 69 (26 handicap), Bob Savre 69 (29), Neil Mandsager 70 (6), Brent Jacobs 70 (16), Kenny Schleif 70 (17), Bob Vaughn 70 (24), Ray Zittlow 71 (8), Roger Frank 71 (95), Bob Sankey 71 (30), Greig Payne 72 (11) and Dallas Anderson 72 (22).
Closest to the Pin #12
Steve Carolus, 6-03 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Jim Lewis, 6 feet
Longest Putt #9
Tim Klosner
Longest Putt #8
Ray Zittlow
Chip-ins
Neil Mandsager twice for birdies, Greig Payne for birdie and Ron Allar for birdie
