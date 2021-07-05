There were 12 teams and 45 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League June 29 at LongBow Golf Course.
Five best team scores
First: 195 (-21 net)
Tim Klosner 68, Jeff Simons 72, Paul Olsen 74, Chuck Tralle 75
Second: 201 (-15 net)
Greig Payne 68, Doug Hoopman 69, Bob Seemann 77, Rod Bothast 78
Third: 202 (-14 net)
Danny Divot 71, Steve Johnson 72, Blair Witt 73, Randy Noecker 73
Fourth: 204 (-12 net)
Dave Klosner 69, Craig Anderson 73, Bob Savre 76, Bob Alley 83
Fifth: 204 (-12 net)
Kenny Schleif 71, Tim Bykowski 72, Mike Haining 77, Ron Allar 78
Ten best gross scores
Jeff Simons 79, Mike Olson 79, Greig Payne 79, Neil Mandsager 81, Dave Klosner 82, Craig Anderson 83, Jim Lewis 85, Jerry Varner 85, Blair Witt 85 and Kenny Schleif 86.
Ten best net scores
Cy Sorrells 67 (31 handicap), Greig Payne 68 (11), Tim Klosner 68 (31), Dave Klosner 69 (13), Doug Hoopman 69 (30), Kenny Schleif 71 (15), Jeff Simons 72 (7), Steve Johnson 72 (18), Dale Hillstrom 72 (18), Bruce Black 72 (19), Bill Jaeger 72 (20) and Tim Bykowski 72 (34).
Closest to the Pin #12
Mike Olson, 8-03 feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Steve Carolus, 5-11 feet
Longest Putt #9
Doug Hoopman
Longest Putt #18
Brad Duhr
Chip-ins
Jerry Varner for birdie, Bob Veilleux, Ron Allar and Ernie Pulido for par, and Paul Olsen for bogey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.