Eleven teams and 41 players competed in the Senior Men’s League June 7 at LongBow Golf Course.
The game was played in three flights with Stableford scoring.
First Flight
First: 132 points
Greig Payne 37, Craig Anderson 35, Jeff Simons 32 and Jim Zierden 28
Second Flight
First: 124 points
Bruce Black 36, Dave Klosner 32, Joe Maertens 29 and Chuck Tralle 27
Third Flight
First: 127 points
Cy Sorrells 34, Bob Vaughn 33, Tim Klosner 31 and Randy Noecker 29
Most Stableford Points
Greig Payne, 37
Blair Witt, 37
Ray Zittlow, 36
Bruce Black, 36
Brent Jacobson, 36
Bill Jaeger, 36
Craig Anderson, 35
Jan Pyzik, 35
Bob Sankey, 35
Jim Lewis, 34
Cy Sorrells, 34
Steve Carolus, 34
Ten best gross scores
Lowell Holland 78, Mike Olson 78, Ray Zittlow 81, Blair Witt 81, Jan Pyzik 81, Greig Payne 83, Jeff Simons 84, Craig Anderson 85, Jim Lewis 85 and Brent Jacobson 86
Ten best net scores
Blair Witt 71 (10 handicap), Greig Payne 71 (12), Ray Zittlow 72 (9), Brent Jacobson 72 (14), Bruce Black 72 (22), Bill Jaeger 72 (22), Jan Pyzik 73 (8), Craig Anderson 73 (12), Bob Sankey 73 (31), Jim Lewis 74 (11), Steve Carolus 74 (24) and Cy Sorrells 74 (31)
Closest to the Pin #12
Steve Plante, 8’4” feet
Closest to the Pin #17
Jan Pyzik, 5’7” feet
Longest Putt #9
Bill Jaeger
Longest Putt #18
Lowell Holland
Chip-ins
Jim Zierden and Dave Klosner for birdie, Jim Zierden and Craig Anderson for par, and Randy Noecker for double bogey.
