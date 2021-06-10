There were 12 teams and 45 players who competed in the Senior Men’s League June 8 at LongBow Golf Course.

Five best team scores

First: 199 (-17 net)

Mike Olson 69, Tim Klosner 73, Bill Jaeger 74, Ted Rother 81

Second: 202 (-14 net)

Tom Novak 68, Dale Hillstrom 70, John Verly 74, Greig Payne 77

Third: 203 (-13 net)

Jim Sletten 73, Randy Noecker 73, Dave Fox 75, Jerry Varner 77

Fourth: 206 (-10 net)

Mike Haining 73, Bob Veilleux 74, Bob Alley 75, Bob Vaughn 83

Fourth: 206 (-10 net)

Joe Halley 71, Danny Divot 72, Chuck Tralle 75, Steve Carolus 76

Fourth: 206 (-10 net)

Kenny Schleif 68, Craig Anderson 72, Bruck Black 75, Cy Sorrells 76

Ten best gross scores

Mike Savre 70, Mike Olson 72, Joe Halley 78, Jim Lewis 79, Craig Anderson 82, Tom Novak 83, Ray Zittlow 85, Kenny Schleif 85, Jan Pyzik 86, Bob Veilleux 86 and Mike Haining 86.

Ten best net scores

Jim Lewis 68 (11 handicap), Tom Novak 68 (15), Kenny Schleif 68 (17), Mike Olson 69 (3), Mark Nichols 69 (21), Mike Savre 70 (0), Dale Hillstrom 70 (19), Joe Halley 71 (7), Craig Anderson 72 (10) and Bob Sankey 72 (31).

Closest to the Pin #12

Bruce Black, 11 feet

Closest to the Pin #17

Jerry Varner, 1-06 feet

Longest Putt #9

Mark Nichols

Longest Putt #14

Steve Plante

Chip-ins

Marc Schonwise, Tom Novak, Jim Sletten, Bob Veilleux and Mike Haining all for par.

